Anthony West (42): Now a riding coach for everyone

As a racing driver, Anthony West is at an advanced age, but he is far from thinking about retiring. The Australian passes on his immense experience from 25 years at a favourable price.

Anthony West is still in good form for a 42-year-old. This year, the warhorse is contesting the Australian Superbike Championship and is currently in 13th place - the season finale takes place next weekend in 'The Bend'.

The former GP rider is still not tired of racing. During the summer months, West will contest the New Zealand Superbike series. He will make his debut in the Suzuki International Series on 9/10 December in Manfeild.

"This will be a new experience for me as it will be my first time in New Zealand. I've raced in over 30 countries around the world, but never in the country closest to Australia, so I'm really looking forward to it," said the Australian, who will be competing with his team 'Addicted to Track Racing'.

West devotes himself intensively to his work as a riding coach for everyone in his Rider Academy of the same name. In groups of just three riders, he trains his protégés from flat-track bikes to superbikes. West is modest: The jack-of-all-trades charges the equivalent of 300 euros for his services.