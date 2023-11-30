Álvaro Bautista: Why Phillip Island was so important

In the 2023 Superbike World Championship, Álvaro Bautista won more races in one season than any rider before him. Looking back, the Ducati rider says that his triumph in the first race at Phillip Island was the most important.

Álvaro Bautista set a record with 27 victories in the 2023 Superbike World Championship. And it would still be a record even if you exclude his seven wins in sprint races.

With a total of 59 victories, the Spaniard is already the best Ducati rider in the history of the top category of the production-based world championship, but Carl Fogarty (4) and Troy Bayliss (3) are still slightly ahead of him in terms of world championship titles.

The 39-year-old began this year's Superbike World Championship win with an unrivalled winning streak. He won 15 of the first 16 races, with a crash in the Superpole race at the Mandalika Circuit preventing the perfect series.

"The start to the season was incredible. Winning 15 out of 16 races was really impressive. I could hardly believe it myself," said Bautista at WorldSBK, looking back on the past season. "We had the references from the previous year, so we started each weekend with a pretty good base. From there we were able to improve our performance in all races, on all tracks and in all conditions. It was nice to win so many races, but sometimes when you win a lot of races you can get a relaxed feeling and that's not so good."

Strangely enough, the Ducati rider does not describe the epic duels against Toprak Razgatlioglu in Portimão or Jerez as the most important race of the season, but rather the season opener on Phillip Island.

"It started to rain before the race," recalled the family man. "I think a lot of people thought I was too fast in the dry, but in wet conditions they would have a chance. For me, winning that race was really important and a strong signal - to show that I'm there, that I don't care about the conditions or the situation. I'm here to win."