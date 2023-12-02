Alex versus Sam Lowes: Brothers become rivals in 2024

The 2024 season will be unusual for Alex and Sam Lowes. Until now, the twins have supported each other on Superbike World Championship and Moto2 race weekends, but from now on the brothers will be rivals. Their paths could have crossed in the production-based world championship as early as 2014, after Sam won the Supersport World Championship in 2013 and Alex wanted to switch to the world championship as BSB champion.

However, Sam decided to switch to the MotoGP paddock at the time, where he celebrated ten Moto2 victories and 26 podium finishes. "I still remember our conversations in 2013, when [Sam] was talking about the Superbike World Championship or Moto2. You would earn more as a factory SBK rider, but he was sure he could achieve GP victories," said Alex. "And he achieved much more than just one. I'm proud of him and it was a pleasure to share these great moments with him."

Even if they both play down the upcoming brotherly duel, they will still have an inner conflict in the direct duel. "If we are on the track at the same time and watch each other, I can tell him what he can do better and he can tell me - we can both benefit from that," said Alex in an interview with Bikesportnews. "But I will try to treat every opponent equally. If the opportunity arises to overtake him, I will definitely not try less consistently, but rather more. I don't intend for him to finish ahead of me."

The Kawasaki works rider continues: "He occasionally sends me videos in which he shows me that he is in front. It will be a great motivation for me that he can't get on my nerves when he beats me. We ride different bikes and will be battling it out. I'm looking forward to it because on a personal level in the media it will be about who is the faster of the two of us. We are competitive in everything we do. So I'll be travelling with him to every race and spending more time with him. I think it will be an enjoyable year and if you enjoy it, it will be all the better."