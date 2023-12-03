What Álvaro Bautista has in common with Doug Poland

Álvaro Bautista won his second title in a row in the 2023 Superbike World Championship. The Ducati rider is one of the few riders to have successfully defended his title.

The history of the Superbike World Championship began at Donington Park in 1988 and the US American Fred Merkel was its first world champion. The Honda rider also won the following year, making him the first double world champion in the production-based championship.

In the first decade of the Superbike World Championship, several riders were able to celebrate two titles in a row. What Merkel achieved with Honda was accomplished by Doug Polen in 1991/1992 for Ducati and Carl Fogarty in 1994/1995, also on Ducati. The charismatic Englishman won two more world championships in direct succession in 1998/1999.

Between 2000 and 2014, the Superbike World Championship was more varied. Although there were multiple world champions in Colin Edwards (2000/2002), Troy Bayliss (2001/2006/2008), James Toseland (2004/2007), Troy Corser (1996/2005) and Max Biaggi (2010/2012), they were never able to win back-to-back titles.

However, a new era began in 2015 with Jonathan Rea's switch to Kawasaki. The Northern Irishman was the first series world champion to win more than two titles. Rea made history with six world championships by 2020.

A history that Álvaro Bautista is unlikely to achieve given his age. However, the Spaniard ended an eleven-year drought for Ducati with his first title win in 2022 and added his second title this year. Should the 39-year-old win the world championship again in 2024, he would be only the second triple series world champion after Rea in the 36-year history of the Superbike World Championship.