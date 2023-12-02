Toprak Razgatlioglu: MotoGP offer came too late

Toprak Razgatlioglu ruled out a move to MotoGP and signed with BMW for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Only then did the 2021 world champion apparently receive an almost irresistible offer.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is one of the few Superbike riders who is also talked about in the MotoGP paddock. The 27-year-old is an exceptional talent and courageous fighter on the motorbike. His stoppies are legendary - often copied, never equalled. And away from the race track, the always polite Turk is increasingly winning the hearts of fans, for example with gestures like the one he made at Donington Park this year when he gave a young fan his trophy.

After winning the 2021 Superbike World Championship, Razgatlioglu was given the opportunity by Yamaha to test the MotoGP bike. But the two tests in Aragón and Jerez did not convince him. In any case, Razgatlioglu would only have considered a switch to the premier class with a works team and there was no such offer. Toprak signed with BMW on 22 May. "I needed a new challenge," he explained his decision.

While attending the Qatar GP - where he was supporting his compatriot Deniz Öncü - the 39-time Superbike winner revealed in an interview with motogp.com TV reporter Jack Appleyard that he later received a MotoGP offer after all. "I was approached by a MotoGP team, but I am now tied to the BMW Superbike works team for two years until the end of 2025. After that, we can talk about MotoGP contracts," said Razgatlioglu.

You can assume that: This team was Repsol Honda, which was desperately looking for a replacement for the renegade Marc Márquez and only presented a successor in Luca Marini on 27 November.