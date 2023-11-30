Philipp Öttl: The new chapter begins in mid-December

After two years with the Ducati Team Go Eleven, Philipp Öttl has switched to GMT94 and will contest the 2024 Superbike World Championship on a Yamaha R1. His training bike will be ready soon, then it's off to Spain.

Philipp Öttl (Superbike) and Lucas Mahias (Supersport) will form the GMT94 Yamaha team in 2024. The Frenchman had his first outing at MotorLand Aragon this week, "as far as I know, it was a normal track day organised by Bike Promotion," said Öttl. "It was about whether everything was right for Mahias. It wasn't a real test, so I'm not jealous."

Öttl will have to be patient until the first test with the racing version of the Yamaha: He will ride in Jerez on 24/25 January and in Portimao on 29/30 January. The equipment will then be flown to Australia, where all SBK riders will test at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 19/20 February before the 2024 season opens there the following weekend.

"I'll get a training bike from Yamaha at the end of next week, and they'll do the same for the other Yamaha riders," Philipp told SPEEDWEEK.com. "This is prepared according to the training rules for the Superbike World Championship. I hope that they leave it longer for me than over the winter, because I would like to see Cremona and Balaton with this bike. We have relatively long breaks, it would be nice if I could keep it for the whole year. Depending on the weather, I'll be travelling to Spain in mid-December or early January at the latest."

The Yamaha is considered to be very user-friendly, as Jonathan Rea confirmed after his switch and nine years on a Kawasaki. "I hope that I feel right at home," said Öttl. "Some people have already told me that this is not the most difficult bike. But finding the last half second is always difficult - no matter which bike you ride. The Ducati is a good package, but that also applies to the Yamaha. We have to find a good basis together as a team and then we will work as much as possible on the details. If we have good weather during the winter tests, then we can arrive in Australia and be ready."

The Bavarian made a strong start to the 2023 season with 11th, 6th and 5th places, so what are his expectations for the season opener in Phillip Island at the end of February? "Finishing in the top 10 will be difficult for us," believes Öttl. "On the other hand, I established myself in the top 10 at the end of this season. But now I'm on a different bike - we have to work well and stay calm. As soon as I get used to the bike, we'll see. You can't plan anything until then. I like the track in Australia with the Superbike - hopefully also with the Yamaha."