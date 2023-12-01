Toprak at BMW: Garrett Gerloff expects records

Toprak Razgatlioglu's debut on the M1000RR is getting closer. Not only superbike fans around the world are looking forward to Portimão on Monday, but also Garrett Gerloff from BMW Team Bonovo action.

On 4 December, Toprak Razgatlioglu will climb into the saddle of the BMW M1000RR for the first time in Portimão and ride his first laps on the Bavarian motorbike. The signing of the 2021 World Champion is the latest proof of BMW's determination to succeed in the Superbike World Championship. A test team is also currently being established, which should ensure faster progress.

At ROKiT BMW, Razgatlioglu will be team-mates with Michael van der Mark, with whom he already shared the garage at Yamaha in 2020. Hopes are high for the Turkish rider, as none of the four BMW riders made it into the top 10 in the overall standings of the 2023 Superbike World Championship, with Garrett Gerloff from the German team Bonovo action flying the white and blue flag in twelfth place with 144 points.

"It's really cool how committed BMW is to the Superbike project," said Gerloff, praising the ongoing commitment. "I know that with Toprak and the riders who are already involved, we can take the programme a long way forward. I think it's going to be an exciting year for us."

The Texan also has a connection to Razgatlioglu through his time with the Yamaha team Giansanti Racing and has had access to his data. Just a few months ago, Gerloff believed that the 27-year-old's extreme riding style was not suitable for the M1000RR, but he has since changed his mind.

"I think he will like the bike. With the progress we've made in braking, I don't think he'll feel far away from where he was," said Gerloff. "Frankly, I don't think he'll have any problems. I think he'll be just as fast or probably even faster. He will familiarise himself well and I would be surprised if he doesn't set any lap records in the second test."