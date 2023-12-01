Lecuona and Vierge: From Jakarta to the Portimão test

The enthusiasm for motorsport in Indonesia is huge, as Honda factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge once again realised. Nevertheless, the Mandalika Street Circuit is missing from the 2024 Superbike World Championship calendar.

It was not due to the enthusiasm of the local population that the Superbike World Championship came to Indonesia for the last time this year. The reason for this is the high costs for the local organiser and the low income. The average monthly income in Indonesia is less than 200 euros, making an SBK ticket for 20 euros a luxury item.

However, Indonesia with its 268 million inhabitants remains an important market for the industry. At the invitation of lubricant manufacturer MOTUL, the Honda factory riders from the Superbike World Championship and MXGP travelled to an event in the capital Jakarta, where they received an enthusiastic welcome. MOTUL is a Honda partner and title sponsor of the production-based world championship.

Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge as well as Tim Gajser and Ruben Fernandez had no fear of contact. In addition to personal meetings and autograph sessions, a ride through the vibrant capital was on the programme, accompanied by around 700 Indonesians and their motorbikes.

"What I love about the Superbike Championship is the fan-friendly atmosphere and the many opportunities to socialise with people - that's exactly my thing," said Lecuona. "So I had a great time with Xavi, Ruben and Tim. Kudos to MOTUL - they did an incredible job of hosting us and allowing us to relax. It's been a busy year for me, starting with the World Superbike Championship, numerous tests and MotoGP wildcards. I have enjoyed every moment of it, as racing is my biggest passion, but it has also been quite exhausting. After a final test in Portugal, I'm looking forward to a well-deserved holiday!"

The Honda duo will complete their second test with the CBR1000RR-R on Monday. On the same day, Toprak Razgatlioglu will make his debut with BMW.