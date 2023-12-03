Fans carry Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) to success

Switzerland is by no means an Eldorado for motorsport riders. Nevertheless, the Alpine republic has produced some successful riders, in particular the world champions Tom Lüthi (125cc World Championship 2005), Randy Krummenacher (SSP World Championship 2019) and most recently Dominique Aegerter (SSP World Championship 2021 and 2022).

However, the numerous Swiss flags in the grandstands around the world are striking. Such support is extremely important, emphasises Aegerter. The 33-year-old maintains contact with his fans through numerous campaigns. He is aware of the effort they put in.

"It's always a big surprise and a great source of motivation for me when I see that I have fans all over the world with my #77 flag or the Swiss flag. That makes me happy and inspires me. And I always want to achieve more, it makes me feel special," said the Rohrbach native. "Some drivers have home races, but we don't have any race tracks in Switzerland. So I appreciate all the more that they have travelled here to see me and cheer me on. They give me strength in my bad times, they push me and they give me so much - I always want to give them something back."

For Aegerter, as a Swiss rider, training during the winter break or between races also involves more effort than for an Italian or Spaniard - due to the climate on the one hand, but also because of the choice of available race tracks.

"The season starts very early in February after just three months of preparation," he explained. "You have a break of up to seven weeks between races. We don't have any race tracks in Switzerland, so it's difficult to stay in rhythm. Only in the event of an injury would the long breaks be useful."