Ducati celebrates a party - will 20,000 guests come?

Last year was the most successful in Ducati's history, winning the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport World Championships. Reason enough for a gigantic party.

Ducati dominated the 2023 motorsport season with its factory teams. In MotoGP, Pecco Bagnaia defended his previous year's triumph just as successfully as Álvaro Bautista did in the Superbike World Championship. Nicolò Bulega also won the Supersport World Championship for the first time.

Now that all the racing series are over, Ducati is preparing to celebrate the successes in style and has announced the 'Campioni in Festa' - open to the public and everyone. The party will take place on 15 December at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, a multi-purpose hall in the province of Bologna that can hold up to 20,000 people, depending on the configuration! Admission is free.

The protagonists of the party will of course include the aforementioned champions of the past season, plus Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team), second and third in the MotoGP World Championship, as well as other personalities from the Ducati sphere.

The full evening programme starts at 20:00, with a DJ providing the atmosphere at the end. Details will be announced soon.