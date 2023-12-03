BMW debut of Toprak Razgatlioglu: The time has come

Because his Yamaha contract runs until 30 November, BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu can only test the M1000RR now: The 2021 Superbike World Champion will be in Portimao on Monday, then two days in Jerez.

Almost all riders in the MotoGP and Superbike World Championship who switched teams for next year had been given the go-ahead by their employer this year to test directly after the last event - right up to Marc Marquez.

The only exception was Toprak Razgatlioglu: the 2021 World Champion went to BMW after four years with Yamaha. His contract with the Japanese manufacturer ran until 30 November 2023, and naturally there was talk of whether he would be allowed to test with the M1000RR before then.

Toprak expressed his disappointment that Yamaha did not release him for the winter tests in November. "I was expecting words like 'Toprak, we have many great memories, many victories and after a long time we won the world title with you again - you can go straight to testing'. But no such statement came," said the 39-time race winner. "On Thursday before the races in Jerez, Andrea Dosoli said to me that the contract exists and we have to respect it."

But that is only half the truth. Yamaha's road racing manager had made Razgatlioglu an offer, but he turned it down. The agreement would have stipulated that Toprak would be allowed to take part in the second test in Jerez on 22/23 November for the BMW Motorrad Motorsport team, but would then not draw any public comparisons between BMW and Yamaha - which is the normal procedure. And he should also exercise restraint in all other respects and forever with regard to his statements about Yamaha.

Toprak rejected this muzzle and will therefore only make his debut on the German racing machine in Portimao on Monday, 4th December. The journey to Portugal was complicated for parts of the BMW team because flights were cancelled on Sunday due to heavy snowfall in many places and had to be rebooked.

Whether Toprak will actually drive the BMW on Monday will be decided spontaneously. Rain is forecast for early Monday morning in Portimao. Whether testing makes sense will depend on how quickly the tarmac at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve dries up afterwards.

As planned, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Motorsport team, for which Dutch rider Michael van der Mark will once again ride alongside Toprak next season, will travel on to Jerez, 350 kilometres away, on Monday evening. Light rain is forecast for Tuesday, while Wednesday should be sunny with temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius.

At the end of January, BMW will test for two days each in Jerez and Portimao, like all the other top teams, before travelling to Australia for the official test, where the 2024 World Championship will begin on the last weekend of February.