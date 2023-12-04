Surprise: Toprak already tested the BMW on Sunday

Following the termination of his Yamaha contract on 30 November, Toprak Razgatlioglu's first BMW test was scheduled for today, Monday. However, because the weather forecast in Portimão is not very promising, his ROKiT team boss Shaun Muir changed his plans and allowed the Turk to make his debut on Sunday.

BMW spent half a day testing, and at 12 noon the long-awaited moment arrived and Razgatlioglu took to the track in full BMW livery. "First of all, I have to say: finally! We've been waiting for my contract to expire, but I'm finally riding a BMW," said the 27-year-old, quoted by WorldSBK.com. "It was very positive for me. I like hard braking, but the engine brake works intensively. I feel very comfortable in the team. Everyone is extremely friendly, which makes me happy."

However, Razgatlioglu did not get to ride much - a technical problem prevented normal testing in addition to the weather. "I think it was only 11 laps in total, but it was important to get a feeling and the first time was flawless and positive," said the 2021 World Champion. "We tried to adjust my set-up, but we didn't really start today because the bike wasn't ready. We had a problem. Everyone thought it was the engine, but it was actually an oil problem. I lost time because of that, but my last run was very positive because I did eight laps. I got to know the bike, because this one and my old one are different. But I'm happy because with every lap I'm getting better and learning the style of the bike. I need my style, but I feel better in the slow corners now."

The 39-time Superbike winner was impressed by the power of the in-line four-cylinder engine built at the BMW factory in Berlin. "I was just smiling on the first lap. Especially at the exit of the corner. At the exit of the last corner I felt incredible power and over the hill it was still pushing forwards. This bike is getting faster and faster," said Razgatlioglu with satisfaction. "I had to adjust the braking in the first corner because I tried it like before. Also, after the problem in the first corner, there was oil on the left side of the track, so I had to ride in the centre. So the first corner wasn't easy for me, but that wasn't so crucial. Anyway, I got better from lap to lap, understood the bike and the traction. The connection to the throttle is much better. I'm very happy and we have a lot of parts to try out."

Lap times were not published. It can also be assumed that the first day of testing focussed on the usual adjustments to the seating position. Weather permitting, the test will continue on Monday.