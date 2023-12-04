Toprak Razgatlioglu: First pictures on the BMW M1000RR

Toprak Razgatlioglu made his debut on the BMW M1000RR in Portimão earlier than originally planned. Photographers captured the day in pictures, from the first seat test to the stoppie.

Toprak Razgatlioglu's switch from Yamaha to BMW for the 2024 Superbike World Championship is the most spectacular and exciting of this winter. While Jonathan Rea at Yamaha and MotoGP star Marc Márquez in the Ducati customer team Gresini are switching to a tried-and-tested package capable of winning, BMW has been waiting for a breakthrough despite immense efforts since its factory return in 2019.

The hopes and expectations placed in the 39-time Superbike winner are correspondingly high! Razgatlioglu's Yamaha contract ended on 30 November and he has been a BMW employee since 1 December. The first test was scheduled for today, Monday. However, because the forecast for Monday predicted cool weather and rain, the Turkish rider's debut on the M1000RR was brought forward to Sunday.

The 27-year-old was able to get his first impressions of his working machine for the 2024 World Superbike Championship from 12 noon, but the 2021 World Champion was only able to complete eleven laps due to technical problems. Time enough to take snapshots of Razgatlioglu in the BMW design on and off the track. Incidentally, the late brakeman from Alanya celebrated his artfully performed stoppie for his new crew, for which he became known far beyond the Superbike World Championship.