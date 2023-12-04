Axel Bassani: How long does the Kawasaki changeover take?
After three years with Motocorsa on the Ducati V4R, Axel Bassani is switching to the Kawasaki factory team on the ZX-10RR for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. The Italian got to know the Japanese motorbike during two tests in Jerez. Despite encouraging lap times: It will be a while before he feels at one with the bike on the Kawasaki.
"The bike is completely different to the Ducati I was used to. You can't compare the two bikes at all," said the 25-year-old to our colleagues at Corsedimoto. "At the beginning we worked on my riding position, now I have to try to adapt to the bike as much as possible."
Philipp Öttl, who is moving from GO Eleven Ducati to GMT94 Yamaha, is taking a similar step to Bassani. The German will start the changeover on a training bike from mid-December.
As different as the Japanese in-line four-cylinder motorbikes are from the V4 Ducati, the more difficult it is to adapt.
"I am convinced that we will manage it," emphasised Bassani. "It will certainly take time. I don't know whether it will take a few months or six or seven, whether I can be competitive from the first races or only from the middle of the season. We can't rush things. We have set up a long-term programme with Kawasaki."