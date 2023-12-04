Axel Bassani: How long does the Kawasaki changeover take?

No miracles are to be expected from Axel Bassani in his first season with the Kawasaki works team. The Italian himself fears that he may not be competitive until the halfway point of the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

After three years with Motocorsa on the Ducati V4R, Axel Bassani is switching to the Kawasaki factory team on the ZX-10RR for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. The Italian got to know the Japanese motorbike during two tests in Jerez. Despite encouraging lap times: It will be a while before he feels at one with the bike on the Kawasaki.

"The bike is completely different to the Ducati I was used to. You can't compare the two bikes at all," said the 25-year-old to our colleagues at Corsedimoto. "At the beginning we worked on my riding position, now I have to try to adapt to the bike as much as possible."

Philipp Öttl, who is moving from GO Eleven Ducati to GMT94 Yamaha, is taking a similar step to Bassani. The German will start the changeover on a training bike from mid-December.

As different as the Japanese in-line four-cylinder motorbikes are from the V4 Ducati, the more difficult it is to adapt.

"I am convinced that we will manage it," emphasised Bassani. "It will certainly take time. I don't know whether it will take a few months or six or seven, whether I can be competitive from the first races or only from the middle of the season. We can't rush things. We have set up a long-term programme with Kawasaki."