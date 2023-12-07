Axel Bassani (Kawasaki): Rea's shoes are too big

There is no doubt that Kawasaki is the most successful team of the last decade, but it has clearly fallen behind in the last two years. Even record world champion Jonathan Rea only won one race in 2023 and achieved 18 podium finishes - his worst season since joining Kawasaki in 2015. The Northern Irishman therefore moved to Yamaha for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, where he took over the bike from Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in turn switched to BMW.

In Axel Bassani, Kawasaki has brought the best privateer of the last three years into the team. The young Italian does not see himself as a replacement: "No, I don't want to say or think that I will replace Jonathan Rea, because you can't replace someone like him. He wrote the history of Superbike racing," Bassani made clear at Corsedimoto. "I'm starting from scratch and embarking on a new adventure. My priority is to grow as slowly as possible. I don't want to take one step forwards and then one step back. I prefer to take small steps, but always forwards, in the right direction."

Axel Bassani has spent four days testing with his new team; his chief technician is Dutchman Marcel Duinker. Of course, the former Ducati rider is not expected to achieve the same results as the six-time world champion right from the start. "I don't feel any particular pressure, apart from the normal pressure that every rider who always wants to give his best must have," said the 24-year-old. "It's a fantastic environment. There are people from practically all over Europe in the team. I have a Dutch chief technician, and there are also Italians and Spaniards working in the pits. My first impression was very positive, I felt very comfortable straight away."