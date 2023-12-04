Razgatlioglu's BMW premiere: Everyone in the team was nervous

"It was great to see the number 54 on the BMW driving through the pit lane," enthused BMW Team Principal Shaun Muir about the Turk's debut. This took place in Portimao a day earlier than planned on Sunday.

"We didn't expect to go out on track on Sunday," the Englishman told WorldSBK.com. "We had planned for Monday, but then got the opportunity for some track time, so we took it. We did a couple of installation laps. We had three or four 20-minute sessions and did exactly what we wanted to do: Get him on the bike and make him feel at home. We didn't expect more than initial feedback. He will want to change a lot of things because everything is new to him."

"Everyone in the team was nervous," said Muir, describing the mood. "We had been waiting for this moment for months. We had hoped to be on the track earlier. Now we're here in December and the conditions aren't the best. Of course everyone is excited, which is great for the team. There was a bit more pressure on Sunday morning because we had expected to do more promotion, videos and photos, but that didn't work out."

The reason for this was that some team members didn't arrive at the hotel until 2.30am on Monday morning due to flight chaos in parts of Europe caused by heavy snowfall and numerous cancellations and rebookings.

"We decided to give it a go. We had to get everything ready to go quickly, it was pretty hectic and cost us a few nerves," said the ROKiT team boss with a grin. Toprak's initial comments are confirmation for Muir. "In the corners where he felt weak, he was super strong. We know where we stand with this bike compared to the others on the grid. And we know Toprak's strengths: hard braking and corner entry. These are areas where we need to improve and we will focus on them. The feedback we have received is in line with our expectations."

BMW's newly created test team has been in operation for a few months now, and former MotoGP rider Bradley Smith has done a lot of groundwork. A few weeks had to be bridged, as the new test rider Sylvain Guintoli is not allowed to work for the German manufacturer until 1 January. Until then, the 2014 Superbike World Champion is committed to his current employer Suzuki.

"We have an engine upgrade and other parts that we will be looking at over the course of the three days," said Muir. The team will be in Portimao on Monday and in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday. "Well done to the test team, we are going to the track with parts ready to go, which is a big plus for us. Toprak and Michael van der Mark have identical material for testing, it's a small step forward compared to what Bonovo tried straight after Jerez. We have information that we can build on."