Razgatlioglu warns competitors: "We're not far away"

Because the weather forecast in the Algarve was poor for Monday morning and the track in Portimao was dry on Sunday afternoon, BMW spontaneously brought forward Toprak Razgatlioglu's debut on the M1000RR by one day. On Monday, the Turk tested his second half-day after midday, although the few laps on Sunday were only a roll-out.

"The BMW is incredibly fast on the straights," said the 27-year-old, describing his first impression of the in-line four-cylinder engine from Germany. "I don't know anything about the aerodynamics, but maybe I'll feel it at the exit of the last corner when it goes uphill. I'm just concentrating on the corner entries and the subsequent acceleration. Maybe I need more laps to understand the wings. With the Yamaha I always tried to ride with more lean angle because of the wheelies, with the BMW I don't have to fight. In general I am satisfied, it was a very positive test. I have the feeling that the bike is much better because I rode it for the first time on Sunday, even though it was only eleven laps."



On Monday, various set-up options were trialled in wet conditions, Toprak described his feeling as "very good" and was also satisfied with his lap times.



"I had a strange accident in turn 5," he explained. "I tried to brake hard, the rear wheel came up, went down and then started to slide a lot. I fell on my left side, it wasn't a big accident. After that I kept riding to make sure I understood the bike. After four years in blue, the BMW is very different, I'm starting to adapt. I felt that the front was much better than before and the engine braking is incredible. We used a different mapping, now I can feel it."



On Monday evening, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Motorsport team packed up and headed overnight to Jerez, 350 kilometres away, where Razgatlioglu and his team-mate Michael van der Mark will test on Tuesday and Wednesday - the weather forecast is best for Wednesday.



After two years on Kawasaki and four on Yamaha, Razgatlioglu has good comparative values. "It's the first time I've felt power," he praises the BMW engine. "If I can ride in good conditions, I believe that I can achieve strong lap times. My feeling for the front wheel is already much better when I corner. The traction is very good and the engine has power. Maybe we need to improve the turning. It looks like everything is fine. We are not far away - we are coming."