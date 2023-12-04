BMW is convinced: Very valuable input from Toprak

Is Toprak Razgatlioglu the piece of the puzzle that BMW is missing for a breakthrough in the Superbike World Championship? Motorsport Director Marc Bongers is confident after the 27-year-old's first laps.

All previous BMW riders agree: the biggest weakness of the M1000RR is corner entry. Former world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu's greatest strength is his brutally hard braking and corner entry.

That's why everyone was wondering before the 2021 world champion's debut: Will the Turk be robbed of his strength by BMW or is he the missing piece of the puzzle to success for the German manufacturer?

After the roll-out on a dry track on Sunday afternoon in Portimao and half a day of testing on a wet track on Monday, it is too early to say. But it is striking that both Razgatlioglu and BMW Motorsport Director Marc Bongers are positive after their first experiences together.

"That was a test under difficult conditions," was Bongers' verdict on Monday evening in Portimao. "It was clear that we were missing five weeks. We would have preferred to have tested in November in sunny weather. The weather forecast for Monday was bad, and that proved to be the case. Nevertheless, we did about 30 laps with Toprak on the BMW M1000RR, and that is very valuable input. We didn't do much testing, but it was important to get his initial feedback, set up the ergonomics correctly and familiarise him with the system. Now we're off to Jerez, where the weather forecast doesn't look so good again, so we have to make the most of every single dry spell we get."

"Overall, I'm feeling positive after these first few days," said the Dutchman. "There were a lot of positive comments and no dramas. We just went through a few points about what we can offer him and how he feels, and that was very good. He was not only very positive about the performance of the M1000RR, but also about our electronics, the turn-in and so on. Everything he said is a basis that we can build on. It confirms that we have a good package. Now we have to make the most of it, both with him and with the other guys."