BMW did it right: Honda test fell through

Because the weather in Portimão on Monday did not permit any serious testing, Honda cancelled the second test with the new CBR1000RR-R without further ado. The Superbike World Championship winter break now begins for Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

The one-day Portimão test was the last of the year for the Honda Racing Corporation Superbike works team. It was also the last appearance of Leon Camier as team manager, whose successor will come from the MotoGP paddock. There was therefore plenty of time for discussions, as the test day was not only literally cancelled due to rain.

But it was not continuous rain. It rained during the night and in the early morning, but the track was never completely wet enough to test with wet tyres. As no serious test was possible in the mixed conditions, the test day was saved for the new year.

The fact that BMW spontaneously brought forward Toprak Razgatlioglu's debut on the M1000RR to Sunday in view of the weather forecasts proved to be a good decision - although Razgatlioglu also completed plenty of laps on a wet track on Monday.

Another test for Honda riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge to further develop the new CBR1000RR-R would have been extremely important. Instead, meetings were held to discuss technical details.

"When we arrived on Sunday, the weather was perfect. But a few hours of rain unfortunately made for a track that was neither completely wet nor dry. This made it impossible to carry out a proper test," grumbled Lecuona. "Nevertheless, we were able to have some useful technical discussions with the Japanese engineers to discuss the areas where we still want to make improvements. I am confident that they will continue to work hard over the winter. Now it's time to rest after a very busy year and recharge our batteries for next season."

"It wasn't wet enough for a comprehensive test in the full rain set-up," added team-mate Vierge. "However, we had a positive test in Jerez a few days ago, where we got a first feel for the new bike, which is a positive step in the right direction. In the coming months, we will have the opportunity to further refine the bike in preparation for next year."

However, there is not that much time again. The first official practice session of the 2024 Superbike World Championship will take place on Phillip Island on 23 February, with the Dorna test taking place a few days beforehand. And in recent years, the weather in January has not been ideal in the south of Spain either.