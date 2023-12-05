The next debut: Sam Lowes with Ducati V4R in Jerez

After Toprak Razgatlioglu made his BMW debut in Portimão on Sunday, Sam Lowes' Superbike debut on the Ducati V4R is planned for Jerez this week - but without Marc VDS.

After ten years in the MotoGP paddock, Sam Lowes is returning to the production-based world championship. Due to the late end of the Moto2 season, 2013 Supersport World Champion Sam Lowes had to wait a long time before he could prepare intensively for his debut in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

Nine days after the finale in Valencia, the time has come: on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the twin brother of Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes will be testing in Jerez, weather permitting. Following Andrea Iannone's return to racing with GO Eleven Ducati and the spectacular moves of Jonathan Rea to Yamaha and Toprak Razgatlioglu to BMW, this will be the fourth eagerly awaited debut.

Lowes will be accompanied in his switch to the Superbike World Championship by his Moto2 team Marc VDS, which has provided the Englishman with a competitive Ducati V4R and set up a new technical crew team. The 33-year-old knows the SBK environment not only from his own experience, but also from his twin, whom he regularly accompanies on race weekends.

For the first test, however, the ten-time Moto2 winner will be travelling with the Ducati test team because the Belgian squad's bike is not yet ready and the trailer has not been delivered either.

The ROKiT BMW team with Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark will also be in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather in the south of the Iberian peninsula is mixed. The forecast is best for Wednesday.