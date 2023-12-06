Why Honda really cancelled the Portimão test

Because the conditions at the Portimão test on Monday were not ideal, Honda cancelled the last Superbike test of the year. However, it was not a unanimous decision.

Honda is launching a new CBR1000RR-R for the 2024 Superbike World Championship with extensive changes to the previous model. With new aerodynamics, a new engine and an adapted frame, it is a completely new development.

This would be all the more important before the start of the season, but so far the two factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge have only completed two days of testing in Jerez. The last test of the year was due to take place on Monday in Portimão, but was cancelled due to mixed conditions.

However, the ROKiT BMW team with Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark, who were also present, completed a few laps on a damp track in the afternoon, so the conditions cannot have been too bad.

"The sun wasn't shining, it was cold and there was no chance of the track drying out. I was also exhausted," explained Lecuona. "I've been travelling around the world in the last few weeks and have jet lag. I know the team would have liked to do a few runs, but I told them I didn't want to ride."

The Spaniard has completed twelve SBK meetings and tests this year, as well as seven race weekends in MotoGP and the Suzuka 8h. A few days before the Portimão test, the 23-year-old was at a Motul event in Indonesia and then at the Honda Thanks Days in Japan.

"I wouldn't have hesitated in the dry, but in the wet I wasn't ready to jump on the bike and take a risk," added Lecuona. "It's been a long season. I need a break to recharge the batteries."