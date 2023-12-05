Michael van der Mark (BMW): "Nice to have Toprak"

These days, all eyes are on Toprak Razgatlioglu's BMW debut. Team-mate Michael van der Mark is also taking part in the tests on the Iberian peninsula, but has hardly ridden so far.

On Sunday, the ROKiT-BMW team spontaneously decided to let Toprak Razgatlioglu ride the M1000RR for the first time in Portimao as part of an unscheduled track day due to the good weather.

This paid off: On Monday, the track in the Algarve only became dry in the late afternoon. Overnight, the team travelled on to Jerez, 350 kilometres away, where BMW intends to test on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday it is not expected to rain until the evening, and on Wednesday it should remain dry all day, with temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius.

Not only for Razgatlioglu is every metre on the new bike important, team-mate Michael van der Mark also has some catching up to do. The Dutchman missed the entire winter tests from 2022 to 2023 and was also injured several times during the season. A lot of work has been done on the bike over the past twelve months, with BMW setting up a test team to drive development forward.

Because the test days for the regular riders are limited per season, the teams consider very carefully in which conditions it is worth investing one of the valuable full or half days. Van der Mark therefore only rode on Sunday in Portimao. "That wasn't so easy with so many track day riders on the track," said BMW Head of Racing Marc Bongers. "We wanted Mickey to go out to have him as a reference for Toprak. On Monday, we then said that it didn't make sense for him to ride in the treacherous conditions, as he knows the bike and the package."

"Unfortunately, I didn't do many laps during the test," moaned van der Mark. "That was bad luck. But it was nice to be with the team and have Toprak in the garage. There are some new mechanics and it was great to spend a few days with the guys. Hopefully we'll have a bit more luck in Jerez. There are so many things to test, so I hope we can finally ride properly. My first impression was that the whole atmosphere in the team is very good. I enjoyed it, even though I didn't ride much."