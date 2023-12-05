BMW Team Principal is convinced: "Our time will come"

"First of all, welcome to Toprak and all the new mechanics who have joined the team for 2024," said ROKiT Team Principal Shaun Muir after the Turk's BMW debut on Sunday and Monday in Portimao. "The feedback from Toprak was great, exactly what we had hoped for. We know his riding style, have observed him, know what we need to do to adapt the bike to him and have taken the first steps in this direction. I am happy that the test was very useful despite the less than ideal conditions. We ticked off a few points, which was important."

The KTM MotoGP test team rented the track in Jerez for Tuesday and Wednesday. BMW has bought in, but KTM has stipulated that no photos or videos may be taken.



"Toprak needs more laps to get used to the bike before we can even start comparing lap times and working on fine-tuning," explained Muir. "The guys will have a lot to do."

BMW's newly created test team has been in operation for several months, with former MotoGP rider Bradley Smith and endurance rider Kenny Foray doing the groundwork. A few weeks had to be bridged, as the new noble tester Sylvain Guintoli will not be allowed to work for the German manufacturer until 1 January. Until then, the 2014 Superbike World Champion is committed to his current employer Suzuki.

"BMW's commitment was never in question," emphasised Muir. "It's about improving again. We have to take a step forward and raise the bar, as everyone in the championship is doing. No matter what we do, the opposition will do the same. The BMW test team was decided on over a year ago, but things like this don't happen overnight. It takes a lot of time to establish something like this. They have already had very productive days on the track, we know what they do and we can already see the benefits. We are now testing parts that we want to ride next year and that have already been tried and tested. We just have to judge the end product. The people in the test team have already been part of the BMW family for several years. I can only emphasise again that we are doing everything we can to keep up the pressure, move forward and keep up with the opposition. We have four fantastic drivers, our time will come. We have the tools to do it."