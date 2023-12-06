SBK premiere a success: Sam Lowes loves the Ducati V4R

Rain in the south of Spain disrupted the plans for Sam Lowes' Superbike premiere. On Monday, the conditions were so bad that the roll-out was cancelled and the second day of testing was also limited.

On a damp track, the Englishman took to the track with rain tyres in the morning at just 14 degrees Celsius, while the afternoon was dry and allowed the use of slicks - getting to know the tyres was one of the most important points for Lowes.

The Marc VDS rider was in Jerez with his new team, supported by the Ducati test team. Like the V4R, his leather suit was in neutral black and silver. The team name Marc VDS was only visible in a few places. "It was a great effort by the whole team and Ducati to have me test so close to Christmas. The day started with a lot of excitement and anticipation," admitted the 33-year-old. "I really wanted to ride the Ducati and make my Superbike debut, but the conditions were not ideal. Before I went out on the wet track for my first run, I was super nervous. But after three laps I had a big smile on my face because the bike was so rider-friendly and gave me confidence straight away."

The changeover after many years on a Moto2 with Dunlop tyres is huge. Lowes is aware that the first test is just the beginning of a transformation. Experienced superbike technicians have supported Lowes in the process. "I immediately felt at home with my new crew. The guys were able to explain to me what I need to focus on to be fast on a superbike, but also what I do well," said the twin brother of Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes. "I need to change my style after riding in Moto2 for so long, but we need to take it step by step. I certainly need to get to grips with how I brake."

However, Lowes is convinced of the switch to the Superbike World Championship and the Ducati after just one day of testing. "I love the bike. It does some things incredibly well and it's nice to ride. The power is impressive. I kept shifting up, but the bike just wanted to keep accelerating. I was also impressed with how well the electronics manage the power when the tyres are worn," said Lowes, listing the advantages of the V4R. "I'm already looking forward to the races in 2024. The Superbike World Championship is at a very high level, but this test has convinced me that we can be competitive, because we still have a lot of room for improvement."

It was the only test for Lowes this year. When winter testing resumes in January 2024, the Marc VDS-owned motorbike should be fully assembled and the new trailer for SBK use delivered.