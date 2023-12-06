Sam Lowes (Ducati): Pictures of his Superbike debut

On Tuesday in Jerez, Sam Lowes got a taste of what awaits him in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The Moto2 convert quickly got to grips with the Ducati and was delighted. The pictures of his premiere.

Sam Lowes has taken the first step back to his former place of work. The 33-year-old made his breakthrough with a production-based motorbike as the winner of the British Supersport series in 2010, before switching to the World Championship, which he also won in 2013. Between 2014 and 2023 in the MotoGP paddock, he will probably contest the final part of his career with the Ducati V4R in the production-based world championship again.

Tuesday was the premiere: The Marc VDS rider swung into the saddle of the Ducati test team's V4R in Jerez, which was painted in black and silver with a fairing. A small team logo was recognisable at the rear, but the stickers of the sponsors Beta and elf were more obvious. The newly formed superbike team was supported by Ducati technicians.

The team did not disclose how many laps Lowes completed, as lap times would have been meaningless anyway given the conditions. But there were plenty of opportunities to capture the Englishman's Superbike debut on and off the track in pictures.