FIM Awards: Gold for Bautista, Bulega and Buis

The traditional FIM Awards in Liverpool were not a home game for any of the three world champions from the superbike paddock. Álvaro Bautista, Nicolò Bulega and Jeffrey Buis received their gold medals in unfamiliar suits.

The stars of the motorbike scene gathered at the ACC Convention Centre in Liverpool on Saturday evening. The world champions in motocross and speedway through to the MotoGP and Superbike World Championship road series received their medals from the hands of President Jorge Viegas at the FIM Awards Gala.

From the paddock of the production-based world championship, Álvaro Bautista, who set a record that is hard to beat in the 2023 Superbike World Championship with 27 wins this season, took centre stage. The Ducati rider became world champion for the second time in a row.

His brand colleague and Bautista's next year's team-mate Nicolò Bulega was similarly dominant in the Supersport category with 16 victories. In the 300cc World Championship, Dutch rider Jeffrey Buis took his second title after 2020, both of which he won with the Kawasaki team MTM.

All three world champions took to the stage in suits to mark the occasion.