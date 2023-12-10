Toprak can also slide a BMW estate car

The switch to BMW has also clarified the question of which car brand superbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu drives. On social media, the 2021 world champion shows how he chases a family car around the track.

Whether in a car, side-by-side, various motorbikes, e-scooters, mountain bikes or jet skis - Toprak Razgatlioglu treats his fans to all kinds of videos on his Instagram account that showcase his incredible driving talent, no matter what vehicle he is on or with.

Drifts with a BMW estate car - admittedly not a classic family car, but an M3 - he masters just as playfully as the stoppie with a scooter or how he moves a side-by-side crosswise on two wheels.

The BMW newcomer also gives an insight into his character and humour. He posts fun videos online, such as how he completes a training session in a leather suit and boxing gloves, as well as grand gestures as he passes on to teenagers at Donington Park and Barcelona, or how he lets a complete stranger ride along on his motorbike.

It's worth a browse.

