Loris Baz: Career restart began in hospital

It was difficult for Loris Baz to come to terms with the fact that he fell through the cracks at BMW for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The Frenchman is still without a job for the coming season.

When BMW announced the signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu in May 2023, Loris Baz already had to fear that he would be discarded for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The Frenchman's results were modest, and he also had many expensive crashes.

However, the 30-year-old was not to blame for the protracted injury to his right leg, which he sustained when Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) rammed him in the Superpole race in Mandalika. It limited him for much of the season.

And so it came to pass. Baz lost his place in the Bonovo team to Scott Redding, who in turn passed his bike on to Razgatlioglu in the ROKiT team. Baz is currently facing nothing. "The situation was pretty difficult to cope with," admitted the two-time Superbike winner. "I don't have anything official for next year yet, but we are working with my manager, my family and my partners to have a good project next year so that I can have fun and step on the gas."

Baz has been linked to the Endurance World Championship, but the 2024 season only consists of four events. To ensure a successful restart - in whatever series - the lanky Frenchman went to hospital a week ago. "I'm now taking the time to finally get my right leg 100 per cent fit again," said Baz. "In the operation on 30 November, the material was removed from my ankle so that I can finally put this injury, which has ruined my year, behind me."

Baz has contested 209 races in the Superbike World Championship in his career, with his two victories coming at Silverstone in 2012 and 2013 with the Kawasaki works team, as well as 20 podium finishes. His best World Championship finish was fifth in 2014, also with Kawasaki.