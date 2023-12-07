Sam Lowes' SBK test: Brother Alex watched closely

Alex and Sam Lowes will compete against each other in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The established Kawasaki works rider was allowed to watch the former Moto2 rider's first Ducati test - and he gave him valuable tips.

Until the end of the 2023 season, it was not critical for Alex and Sam Lowes to support each other on race weekends. Because while one twin was fighting for points in the Superbike World Championship, the other was doing so in Moto2. It will be a change for both of them to no longer have this support from 2024.

This is because Sam's switch to the Superbike World Championship means they are now rivals who also compete for different brands. For his rookie season, his Marc VDS team decided to buy the best motorbike currently available, the Ducati V4R.

The 2013 Supersport World Champion, Sam, made his debut on Tuesday in Jerez on the bike with which Álvaro Bautista has taken 27 victories this year - the weather was too bad on Monday. The 33-year-old was impressed with his new machine. Lap times were not published, especially as they are not meaningful given the conditions.

"It wasn't the right conditions to be really fast," Sam regretted. "But the test was important for me to build up an understanding and get a first feel for a superbike motorbike. Great work from the new team and from Ducati, who supported us. Thanks also to Alex for some advice."

In fact, the Kawasaki works rider was also present at his brother's roll-out on the Ducati, looking over his shoulder and gaining first-hand insights into the Ducati's advantages. The Marc VDS rider in turn benefited from his brother's experience, primarily with regard to the Pirelli tyres and the electronics.