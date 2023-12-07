BMW makes adjustments: Test with Toprak in Valencia today

Because the weather didn't play ball at the tests in Portimão and Jerez, the ROKiT BMW Superbike team with new signing Toprak Razgatlioglu is switching to Valencia.

BMW had originally planned to have new signing Toprak Razgatlioglu test in Portimão on Monday, but the 2021 World Champion's debut on the M1000RR was brought forward to Sunday due to poor weather forecasts. However, neither Portugal nor the immediately following test in Jerez on Tuesday and Wednesday were ideal conditions.

However, BMW wanted to give Razgatlioglu the opportunity to cover more kilometres on the Bavarian superbike before the winter break. And as the return journey to Guisborough in the UK led past Valencia anyway, a stopover was made here.

However, the track in Valencia was also damp in the morning. The hope is that the conditions will improve and that solid testing will be possible. Because each Superbike rider is only allowed 10 days of testing with his or her race bike, the teams are weighing up carefully whether to sacrifice half a day or a whole day.