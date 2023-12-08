Sam Lowes (Ducati) sets high goals for SBK 2024

Due to the late end of the Moto2 season, Sam Lowes had to wait a long time for his first test with the Ducati V4R, with which he will contest the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Because his team Marc VDS is setting up a new structure for the near-series world championship and the bike was not yet ready, the Ducati test team helped out with personnel and material for the Englishman's debut on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the two days of testing turned into just one, as a bad weather front is currently hanging over the south of Spain, bringing with it a lot of rain. "We only completed 65 laps in Jerez on Tuesday and none at all on Monday," confirmed the 33-year-old. "I started with rain tyres and did about 30 or 35 laps on them, then I switched to the slicks. The conditions weren't great - it was particularly wet in turns 2, 9 and 13. But the other parts of the track were dry and I was able to get my first impressions."

It is clear that Lowes has a lot to learn and adapt his riding style - but in a different way than he had anticipated. "There are some things I need to adapt with my riding style compared to Moto2, but obviously not the areas I thought I would. Where I thought I needed to work on, I was already quite good," the Ducati rider was surprised. "There are many things you have to think about and work on. Of course, you need time and laps - 30 laps in the dry in mixed conditions is not that many. I need to work on understanding the tyres and electronics better and adapting my riding style to the superbike."

However, the twin brother of Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes, who was at the test, also noted positive things. "My strengths were that I was good in some corners and in some areas of the bike - very good in fact - and at the level you need to be," said the family man. "We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm very positive. We can look forward to our first season and set ourselves high goals."