Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) chases Bayliss and Fogarty

Three-time world champion Troy Bayliss is the Ducati fans' favourite, while four-time world champion Carl Fogarty has won the most titles for the Italian manufacturer. Álvaro Bautista is still behind them.

Álvaro Bautista has won two Superbike World Championship titles in a row, this year with a fitting triple at the finale in Jerez. Many victories were hard-fought against the tenacious Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). With 27 victories, the Ducati rider was the outstanding rider of the 2023 season - a record, perhaps for eternity.

In total, the 39-year-old has even notched up 59 victories, all with Ducati. With his victory in the second race in Portimão, Bautista has overtaken the previous record holder - four-time world champion Carl Fogarty has achieved 55 victories in his career with motorbikes from Borgo Panigale. Bautista had already left three-time world champion Troy Bayliss (52 victories) behind him earlier. After that, there is a large gap to Chaz Davies (28 wins).

Justified indications that the Superpole race introduced in 2019 will enable Bautista to achieve the high number of victories more quickly are fundamentally correct. But if the sprint races are factored out, the Spaniard's win rate is even higher.

The question is whether Bautista can build on his successes in the Superbike World Championship in 2024, as many experts assume he will. If he wins a third title, he will draw level with Ducati favourite Troy Bayliss. If he continues his career, the 39-year-old could even overtake Carl Fogarty. That would not be impossible when you consider that Max Biaggi (Aprilia) was already 41 years old when he won his second title in 2012!