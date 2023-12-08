BMW ups the ante - and confirms two strong test drivers

With Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW has not only signed the most promising Superbike rider at the moment, it has also installed a well-staffed test team. It is no longer a secret that the Englishman Bradley Smith is testing for the Bavarians. The same applies to the signing of Sylvain Guintoli. With their wealth of experience, both should help to ensure that the M1000RR finally becomes a powerful package. Since BMW first entered the Superbike World Championship in 2009, it has never won the title.

The 41-year-old Guintoli has extensive experience in many areas of motorbike racing. For example, he has been world champion twice: in 2014 on Aprilia in Superbikes and in 2021 with Suzuki in endurance racing. The Frenchman was also active in MotoGP for several years. In addition to Guintoli's work in the test team, there are also plans to race with the BMW works team in the Endurance World Championship, with the full rider line-up to be announced shortly.



The 33-year-old Smith is primarily known from MotoGP. The Englishman began his international career in the 125cc class of the World Championship. After two years in Moto2, he moved up to MotoGP in 2013, where he was active until 2020. Smith also won the prestigious Suzuka Eight Hours with Yamaha in 2015.



"Welcome aboard, Sylvain and Bradley," said Christian Gonschor, Technical Director of BMW Motorrad Motorsport. "It's great that the two of them are strengthening our project with their wealth of experience. After so many years in the Superbike and Endurance World Championships as well as in MotoGP, Sylvain brings a wealth of knowledge that few others can match. Bradley complements this perfectly with his many years of experience as a race and test rider in MotoGP. The two of them are the perfect riders for our new test team, which will be focussing entirely on testing work on the track, regardless of racing commitments."



BMW Motorsport Director Marc Bongers: "This is a clear sign of BMW Motorrad's strong commitment to motorsport. The important input provided by the test team has already been evident in recent months, and we are convinced that this structure will make its contribution to success."



"The project is very exciting and I am looking forward to contributing my experience," said Guintoli.



"To be asked by BMW Motorrad to be part of the test team is a great privilege," added Smith. "I will do my best to deliver what our four factory riders need to be successful in the battle against the best in the championship."