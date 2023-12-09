Domi Aegerter wants to make the SBK breakthrough in 2024

As a rider, Dominique Aegerter was definitely an asset for the 2023 Superbike World Championship. At the season finale in Jerez, the rookie in the Yamaha team Giansanti Racing was the first Swiss rider to finish on the podium, twice in fact. But he also proved his abilities and his eligibility for a starting position in the top category of the production-based world championship with front row starts at Phillip Island and in Barcelona, as well as with his 14 top 8 finishes.

However, Aegerter also struggled at various meetings, which is completely normal for a Superbike rookie, but was also due to the forearm problems typical of racing riders. The two-time Supersport World Champion had to undergo surgery three times as a result. "The arm is doing very well now. The first time didn't go well, so I had to have another operation. Then there was another infection," Aegerter told the Swiss news portal Nau.ch. "It was only in the last two races that I no longer had any pain in my arm. I hope it will stay that way in the future."

Aegerter continued: "The conclusion is certainly very positive. I started very well with the front row of the grid in Australia. I then had three or four very strong races with top five results in Misano, Barcelona and Assen. After that, however, it became a little more difficult, partly due to my arm pump problems. I no longer had full power on the throttle and also had four or five retirements due to technical problems. And I was shot down three times and had pain in my shoulder and elbow for a long time."

With the experience from his first Superbike season, the Rohrbach rider can better prepare for the coming season. "I spend the winter doing a lot of training - especially fitness and strength. I now know how hard I have to train physically to get through the three races on a weekend. I'm working on this so that I'm in a better position for next year," said the eighth-placed rider in the World Championship. "I certainly need to get to know the Italian team better and build up more confidence. I also need to get more used to the bike - to the electronics, but also to the power. You have to get it to the ground so that the rear wheel doesn't spin - or you do a wheelie."

Aegerter has ambitious goals for his second Superbike year: "I want to take my first Superbike win and be able to fight for the podium most of the time," emphasised the Yamaha rider. "And if I'm in the top six of the World Championship at the end of the season, then I'll have certainly achieved my goal. I also want to be the best privateer and occasionally the best Yamaha rider."