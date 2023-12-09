BMW test in Valencia: Razgatlioglu senses progress

Toprak Razgatlioglu didn't get much done either at his first BMW test in Portimão or immediately afterwards in Jerez. On his way back from ROKiT BMW, he had the opportunity to do another day of testing in Valencia. The weather was not ideal this time either, but the 2021 World Champion was able to complete a few laps with the M1000RR in the dry in the afternoon.

"We haven't really had any luck in the past few days. It also started to rain in Valencia on Friday morning and the track was completely wet. But the track dried very quickly and we were able to ride again in the afternoon," reported the 27-year-old. "We have improved a lot, especially in the last three outings, and I really enjoy the BMW M 1000 RR. We have made great progress with the engine brake and the electronics. I'm getting to know the bike better with every lap. But now I know the grip and the reactions, and that makes me very happy. I'm still learning because it's a completely different bike, but we did a very good job, especially on the last day."

Razgatlioglu stands by his assessment that the current BMW package is already working perfectly. "Thanks to all the guys because everyone is working really hard to give me a good bike. I still have to get used to the bike and the guys in the team are learning my riding style, so it's teamwork," emphasised the 39-time winner. "But we're not far away, we're making progress and the feedback has also improved every day. I think we will come back even stronger after Christmas and in the New Year because we are making constant progress."

There is good reason for the BMW driver's hope. At the same time as Razgatlioglu, team-mate Michael van der Mark tried out some innovations, and the test team was also present. "It was really good for me to finally ride a few laps," said the Dutchman. "I ended up working with the test team and the test bike, which had a lot of new parts on it for next year. It was nice to do some longer runs with the bike and I think the guys have enough data now to work over the winter and get everything ready for the end of January."