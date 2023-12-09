Leon Camier set the course for his departure from Honda

The test in Portimão, which fell through, marked the end of Leon Camier's tenure as team manager of the Honda Racing Corporation Superbike works team. The Englishman believes his squad is well equipped for the future.

In 2020, Honda launched the CBR1000RR-R, the most consistently race-tuned Fireblade of all time up to that point. But after four years and a meagre haul of five third places, the realisation set in that it was still not consistent enough.

A new model is therefore coming for 2024 that has little in common with its predecessor. A modified chassis with altered rigidity and a new engine are at the centre of the changes. The first test in Jerez on 22/23 November was promising, but the Portimão test was cancelled because the weather was not ideal.

The new Fireblade is not the only innovation at Honda for the 2024 World Superbike Championship, with team manager Leon Camier announcing his retirement in October after this year's winter tests. His successor is Spaniard José Escamez from the MotoGP paddock. The Englishman wishes 'his' team all the best for the future, above all success.

The 37-year-old has set the course for this himself: "As one of my last tasks as team manager, we have made a few changes. We tried to improve the technical side of the team and hire people with more experience and a different background," revealed Camier. "We've hired a few people to help behind the scenes by supporting the crew chiefs. Our aim was to improve all areas. So not just the bike, but also the team on a technical level. That's something I've been working on over the last few months. I think the team will be stronger next year."

Of course, Camier also has hopes for the new CBR1000RR-R. "The new bike is a step in the right direction. I hope it is enough to be competitive. Of course, it's a new package that needs time to develop," said the Englishman. "There will be some small progress over the Christmas period and then the bike will be slightly different again. Hopefully the engineers will have enough information to come up with more parts for next year."