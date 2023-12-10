Late winter tests: BMW made a virtue of necessity

The arrival of Toprak Razgatlioglu at BMW meant that the winter tests in preparation for the 2024 Superbike World Championship were more important than ever. Given the circumstances, the best was made of the situation.

As Toprak Razgatlioglu's contract with Yamaha ran until the end of November and the Japanese manufacturer only offered permission to test with BMW from the second Jerez test on 22/23 November, the 27-year-old disappointedly declined and tested with BMW for the first time on 3 December in Portimão.

Incidentally, Kawasaki handled things differently with Jonathan Rea: The Northern Irishman was allowed to try out the Yamaha R1 at the first Jerez test, although the disappointment after nine years and six world championship titles was certainly no less.

You have to give BMW credit for trying to make the best of the situation. The German team Bonovo action, which will also be a works team from 2024, took part in the first Jerez test, while the British team ROKiT travelled to Portimão, Jerez and Valencia in December. In Portugal, due to poor weather forecasts, they even took part a day earlier than planned.

The fact that the weather was anything but ideal cannot be blamed on the Bavarian manufacturer. At the same time, the new test team with Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith was also active and did some groundwork.

"After the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team tested with Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding immediately after the season finale in Jerez de la Frontera, we were now able to start testing with Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team," said Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "Overall, it was great to welcome Toprak to the team. His first impressions of the BMW M1000RR that he gave us were very positive. He got used to the bike well straight away."

The Dutchman continued: "However, the conditions were challenging and we had no reference from the competition. That's why it's still difficult to make an assessment. The days in Portugal and Spain were challenging. The weather was not on our side. In Portimão, we were initially unlucky and could only complete a few laps, and the situation was no better in Jerez. As it was important to gather test information, we spontaneously travelled to Valencia with Michael and Toprak to go out on track with our BMW Motorrad Motorsport test team."

As the conditions were difficult enough, BMW allowed its new signing to ride as many laps as possible. Team-mate Michael van der Mark took over the evaluation of new parts. "He also tested new components with the test team, which will be available to ROKiT BMW and Bonovo action in the coming season," confirmed Bongers.