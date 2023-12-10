Petrucci sees weight rule like Redding, but differently

The regulations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship have been significantly changed to ensure greater balance. Opinions are divided on the new weight rule for rider weight, and Danilo Petrucci is also having second thoughts.

On 11 October, the FIM published changes to the regulations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. For the first time, rider weight was taken into account as a factor, and there were also a number of technical adjustments. Even if some riders, manufacturers and fans are unhappy with such an intervention in the balance of power, they are ultimately only intended to ensure balance and therefore exciting racing.

In view of the dominance of Ducati star Álvaro Bautista this year (he won 27 of 36 races and celebrated his second consecutive world championship title), most riders welcome the introduction of the new weight rule. But not all of them: for some, it does not go far enough - especially BMW rider Scott Redding - while others consider it unfair because light riders also have disadvantages on the bike.

Danilo Petrucci, who, like Bautista, rides a Ducati V4R for the Barni Racing team, is positioned somewhere in between. The difference is that the Italian is significantly larger and more powerfully built than the Spaniard. "If you ignore the technical aspects, Álvaro is a rider with great talent. That's why I don't see it like Redding," said Petrucci in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It's not my fault that I weigh 80kg, just as it's not his fault that he only weighs 58kg. In the end, Álvaro deserves what he has achieved."

"But I also don't think that the new weight regulations will change much," the 33-year-old qualified. "He's about 15kg short of the average weight, so he'll have to put on about 7kg. But he will certainly gain some weight over the winter and the remaining, perhaps four kilograms, will be skilfully positioned on his bike. It would be like me going into qualifying with the amount of petrol for a Superpole race. I think it's a small thing, but it will certainly be felt a little."

Petrucci is emphatically reluctant to criticise the FIM and promoter Dorna, who play a decisive role in determining the regulations. "Dorna is trying to satisfy everyone with the changes to the regulations - with the camshafts, the super concession parts, the rev limit, the weight and so on. They are trying to bring everyone up to the same level," explained the Italian. "So I'm not disappointed. It's a test, an experiment. For me, the changes are okay."