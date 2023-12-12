Tarran Mackenzie (Honda): "Everyone wants to be in the works team"

Had Tarran Mackenzie not suffered a long-term ankle injury in a test crash in April 2022 and not broken his thigh (both left) in September, his career would probably have taken a different course.

After winning the 2021 British Superbike series with Yamaha, the Scot had his sights set on promotion to the Superbike World Championship, but first wanted to defend his title the following year - he finished seventh after missing several races. As a result, the 28-year-old only received an offer from Yamaha to compete in the 2023 European Championships as part of the new Motoxracing Superbike team. Mackenzie declined and instead signed full-time with Petronas Honda for the Supersport category.



"Midori showed a lot of interest in me joining their team at the time. I'd never had anyone go to such lengths for me before and that played a role," the son of Niall Mackenzie told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I then had the offer from Motoxracing on the table, but the team didn't tell me much and it was only the European events. Looking back with the knowledge I have today, it would have been a good thing. But I'm not sure if that would have been the best option for me at the time."

Bradley Ray, Mackenzie's successor as BSB champion in 2022, was given the position with the Italian Yamaha team.



"Brad is one of my best friends. He had a strong rookie season with a sixth place at Imola. In my opinion, he has what it takes to become a great rider in the Superbike World Championship," said Mackenzie. "I chose MIE because it was a good option for the Suzuka 8h and I was able to build a relationship with HRC that way. That was tangible for me and so it's okay how it went."

Honda is bringing a new CBR1000RR-R for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, which has already been tested by works riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, while Mackenzie has only tested this year's model so far. It is not known if and when the Petronas team will receive the new motorbike. In any case, the Most winner wants to recommend himself for a place in the official Honda Racing Corporation team.



"Everyone in the Superbike paddock has the goal of riding for a works team. At the moment, that seems a long way off for me, but it could happen one day. So I'm going to work on it," emphasised Mackenzie. "Personally, it makes no difference to me whether I ride for Honda or Yamaha. Winning BSB obviously highlights the memories of Yamaha."