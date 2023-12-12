Ben Spies advised Toprak Razgatlioglu against MotoGP

Like Toprak Razgatlioglu, Ben Spies won a Superbike World Championship title with Yamaha. The Texan did not want the 27-year-old to make the same mistake as himself and switch to MotoGP.

Ben Spies had a short career in the Superbike World Championship. A three-time AMA champion, the Texan entered the world championship with Yamaha in 2009 and won it spectacularly as a rookie. It was Yamaha's first ever Superbike triumph and Spies was rewarded with a move to MotoGP.

But the supposed premier class turned out to be the wrong move for the American. After 55 races with Yamaha and Ducati, many crashes and injuries, Spies ended his career in 2013.

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured the second title in the top category of the production-based world championship in 2021. The Turk also toyed with the idea of moving up to MotoGP, but made a works team a condition. However, Yamaha never made such an offer.

Based on his experience, Spies would not recommend a switch to the prototype series to any Superbike rider. "It's just that you can't feel it. Everything is stiffer, the bike and the tyres. In comparison, you can feel everything on the superbike. You have less grip, but the feedback," said the now 39-year-old on Sam Zink's Gypsy Tales podcast. "My riding style was generally not suitable for MotoGP. It was a bit like Toprak Razgatlioglu, who I put almost on a par with Marc Márquez in terms of talent. I spoke to him after the tests with the M1 and told him that it would be difficult for him."

In search of a new challenge, Razgatlioglu famously decided to switch to BMW for the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

The situation was similar for record world champion Jonathan Rea, who at times considered entering MotoGP but met with little interest and therefore decided to remain in the Superbike World Championship. "Jonathan Rea is another rider who has enough talent to ride in MotoGP - but he would have to change his style," says Spies. "He probably thought it would be better to stay in SBK and win titles than to go to MotoGP."