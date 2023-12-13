Yearbook of the 2023 Superbike World Championship now available

The official 2023 Superbike World Championship yearbook is available with a few days' delay. Order it quickly and it will be under the Christmas tree in time.

The 2024 Superbike World Championship began the day after this year's finale in Jerez, as defined in the regulations of the production-based world championship. With Toprak Razgatlioglu moving to BMW and Jonathan Rea to Yamaha, the new season is eagerly awaited and the winter tests so far have been followed more intensively than ever before.

But now it's a break and the bikes are standing still until the Jerez test on 24 January. A good opportunity to review the highlights of the past season. Just think of Álvaro Bautista's (Ducati) incredible winning streak at the start of the season and the spectacular duels between the Spaniard and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) at the meetings in Portimão and Jerez. Or the surprising pole position of Garrett Gerloff (BMW) in Magny-Cours and the podium finishes of rookie Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in Jerez.

This and much more will be included in the history of the production-based world championship and will of course also be mentioned in the traditional yearbook, which is available now and makes a great Christmas present for a fan. The recommended retail price for the book with high-quality illustrations and lots of background information is 48 euros.