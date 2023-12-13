James Toseland (43) wants to ride again: Eighth hand operation

Twelve years ago, James Toseland retired as a racing driver because his wrist no longer allowed it. The eighth operation is intended to provide relief for the two-time Superbike World Champion.

At the beginning of 2011, James Toseland suffered complicated hand injuries in a hair-raising highsider while testing in Aragón with his Team BMW Italia. Although the Englishman returned to his motorbike over the course of the season, the now 43-year-old announced his retirement on 9 September 2011 after another crash at the Nürburgring.

Since then, Toseland has dedicated himself to his music career. Despite the limitation of his right hand, he plays the piano excellently, but the discomfort increased over the years. That's why 'JT' went to a hand specialist in Austin and underwent his eighth operation. The aim was to improve the flexion of the joint.

"It's been a twelve-year battle, but I hope that this operation will be successful and that I'll be able to move around a bit and play the piano like I used to. Who knows, I might even be able to ride a motorbike again," said the two-time world champion. "The operation went as well as we had hoped. Now it's time to start the road to recovery."