Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) took his second chance

By winning the 2023 Supersport World Championship, Nicolò Bulega earned his promotion to the Superbike category. The Italian knew that his second chance might be his last.

As a teenager, Nicolò Bulega made a name for himself as a great talent. The Italian won the PreGP category in 2012 and 2013, followed this up in 2015 as champion of the Moto3 Junior World Championship and then entered the Moto3 World Championship, competing in Moto2 from 2019. But after two mixed years, it was the end of the GP paddock.

"When I won the Junior World Championship in 2015, everyone was talking about me as the next MotoGP champion," recalls Bulega. "There were a lot of things I didn't want to hear. They put more pressure on me and I didn't need that back then - I was too young. In my first year in the world championship, I was only 16 years old. I was just having fun with my bike. Maybe I wasn't prepared to feel a lot of pressure. And when you get to a point where you no longer enjoy riding a motorbike or racing on circuits, that's exactly what happens to me. The last two years in Moto2 were particularly bad for me."

The switch to the Superbike World Championship paddock meant a fresh start for the 24-year-old; Bulega blossomed again in the Aruba.it Ducati Supersport team. After finishing fourth in the World Championship in his first year, he dominated the 2023 season with 16 victories and became the first Ducati World Champion in the middle category.

"I came to this championship in a bad situation and mentality," admitted the Ducati rider. "When I arrived in this paddock, I knew inside that this was my last chance to become a professional rider. It was a second chance for me and I really enjoyed these two years. Our goal was to win the championship with my team and me, and in the end we did it. We are world champions, not just 'I' am world champion! It was a season that I will remember for the rest of my life."

It has been official since 5 September that Bulega will join Ducati star Álvaro Bautista in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.