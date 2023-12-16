Jonathan Rea: He himself was his biggest disappointment

The 2023 Superbike World Championship was Jonathan Rea's worst season on paper for ten years. The six-time world champion had expected more from himself.

Just like the year before, Jonathan Rea finished the 2023 World Superbike Championship in third place, but this position feels a little flattering. The 36-year-old won just one race on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR instead of six in 2022 and finished on the podium in just 18 races instead of 30. You have to look far back in the statistics to find a worse haul for the record-breaking world champion - even in 2014, his last Honda year, he celebrated four victories!

The season was also a disappointment for Rea, which ultimately drove him to switch to Yamaha after nine years. The 119-time Superbike winner experienced his lowest point at the second event on the Mandalika Circuit, when he finished 8th on the grid in Superpole, a manageable 9th and 4th in the first race and Superpole race and a crash in the second race.

"Indonesia was my worst weekend. We weren't competitive the whole weekend. That was hard to swallow," said the Northern Irishman at WorldSBK. "I expected a lot more from myself overall. What I delivered in parts was a big disappointment for me."

Rea praised Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and in particular Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), who was able to delay the title decision with epic duels until the finale in Jerez.

"The season was also a surprise," said Rea, looking ahead to 2024. "Toprak is leaving Yamaha and I had a lot of difficulties and am leaving Kawasaki again. There were some unexpected moments."