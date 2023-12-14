Jonathan Rea saw ManU lose to Bayern Munich

Superbike icon Jonathan Rea took an exciting trip to Manchester United's Champions League clash against FC Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Rea has been an admirer of the Manchester team since childhood and has passed this passion on to his two sons.

Together with Jake (10) and Tyler (8), the six-time world champion jetted from Belfast to Manchester. In one of the private boxes, the Yamaha newcomer enjoyed the match against the Munich Bavarians together with his sons and also treated himself to a Guinness beer. Instead, the two Rea youngsters were treated to their own magic show in the VIP area of the arena in the run-up to the match.

Interesting: Johnny's former Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, who will have a new team-mate at Kawasaki in 2024 in the form of Italian Axel Bassani, was also in tow with the Reas.

The invitation for the two-wheeled stars Rea and Lowes was extended by the Capper family, whose company Chesshire Mouldings is the largest manufacturer of stair elements on the British Isles and a private sponsor of the racers.

Incidentally, son Tyler himself plays football enthusiastically and successfully at youth level. Both sons also enjoy riding mountain bikes and motocross kids' bikes. Johnny Rea has been in a relationship with former Australian SBK press officer Tarsh Weston since 2008.