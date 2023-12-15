Michael Rinaldi (Ducati): His plan for more success

When everything is right, Michael Rinaldi can compete with the best riders, but that has rarely been the case this year. The Ducati rider wants to stand in his own way less in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

After four years with Aruba.it Ducati, Michael Rinaldi had to make way for Supersport World Champion Nicolò Bulega. Although Rinaldi took one win and nine top three results - more than in any other season - more is expected of a Ducati works rider than a fifth place in the World Championship.

However, the 27-year-old will remain associated with Ducati and has signed with customer team Motocorsa for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Lorenzo Mauri's team is well positioned technically, and Rinaldi's predecessor, Axel Bassani, was the best privateer in 2022 and 2022. After the Jerez test on 31 October/1 November, Rinaldi expressed his confidence.

Quite a few believe that Rinaldi can even perform better in the Ducati customer team Motocorsa than in the official works team because he has less pressure to succeed. The Italian is considered to be one of the best riders, but mentally sensitive.

"What I want to change in the future is to take a more relaxed approach to race weekends. Just be more relaxed and not put myself under pressure," said Rinaldi with regard to the coming season. "I've already been able to improve my performance at the last four meetings of the season. In 2024, I will hopefully find what I want - technically, but also on a human level, so that I have the best possible feeling in the pits and also on the race track."

However, the improvement in performance was also linked to the confirmation of Bulega, which took a weight off Rinaldi's shoulders.