Michael Rinaldi (Ducati): His highs, his lows

Michael Rinaldi's last season with Aruba.it Ducati had highs and lows. How the Italian assesses his performance in the 2023 Superbike World Championship in retrospect.

It is the dream of almost every Superbike rider to ride for the official Ducati factory team at least once in their life - and this is especially true for Italian riders. With four years with Aruba.it Racing, one season in the junior team and two further years with the customer teams Barni Racing and Go Eleven under his belt, Michael Rinaldi is an institution with the Italian manufacturer; only Chaz Davies has contested more races with Ducati (216 to 186).

The 27-year-old finished his last season as a factory rider in fifth place in the World Championship. He took one win and nine podiums in 36 races. A few races remain in his memory - both positive and negative.

"Misano was great because it's always special to race in front of my favourite people - but also because we had the yellow livery there," said Rinaldi, who hails from Rimini. "However, I was in third place in the second race and crashed after contact with Toprak. That was bitter, unfortunately it's part of racing. Nevertheless, it was my best weekend."

In Misano, the Superstock 1000 champion finished second in the first race and third in the Superpole race. He took his victory at his favourite track in Aragón (Race 1), where he overtook his first Superbike win in 2020.

"That was the happiest moment because I hadn't won a single race the year before and made it back to the highest level," recalls the Italian. "My worst experience last year was in Mandalika in the first race. I was leading the race when the red flags were waved and it was cancelled. But I didn't have any fresh tyres left and was unable to fight for victory at the restart."

Rinaldi is switching from Aruba.it back to a customer team for 2024. However, the 27-year-old continues to find good conditions at Motocorsa to be successful.