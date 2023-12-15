Alvaro Bautista: "Toprak & BMW are fighting for the title"

On Friday evening, Ducati celebrates with its riders and fans in the "Unipol Arena" in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna the party for the champions. The manufacturer from Borgo Panigale has its most successful sporting year behind it, winning the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport World Championship titles with Pecco Bagnaia, Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega.

Bautista successfully defended his Superbike title with 27 wins and 31 podiums in 36 races and triumphed with a 76-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).



As a reward for his achievements, Bautista was given a wildcard to take part in the MotoGP weekend in Sepang/Malaysia in mid-November, but was left with no chance. The 39-year-old had suffered a more serious injury than expected in a crash during the Superbike tests in Jerez at the end of October and was therefore far from his normal performance level.



"That was such a shame, I had hoped that I would be able to enjoy riding the MotoGP bike," said an annoyed Alvaro. "But I had a lot of trouble with my left arm from the very first lap. Throughout my career, I have never thought about giving up in a race - this was the first time. I only finished the race for the sake of the team and because Ducati had done so much to let me ride there. I had to keep going, even if I was losing four seconds a lap - out of respect for everyone."



Back from South-East Asia, the three-time world champion had a check-up in Madrid, where he underwent a magnetic resonance imaging scan of his cervical spine. Dr Angel Villamor's diagnosis confirmed his fears: During the crash in Jerez, the discs between the C5, C6 and C7 vertebrae were displaced; medical experts speak of a bulging disc.



"My feeling in my arm is much better now, but there is still something blocking in my neck," said Bautista at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com on Friday evening in Italy. "Fortunately, I still have some time to recover. I expect to be back in top form for the first winter test of the new season."



Bautista will test in Jerez on 24/25 January and in Portimao on 29/30 January. The last pre-season test is in Australia on 19/20 February before the 2024 SBK season begins on the last weekend of February.



While Bautista remains loyal to Ducati, his two main rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu (from Yamaha to BMW) and Jonathan Rea (from Kawasaki to Yamaha) have switched manufacturers.



"I've been following their tests so far," grinned Bautista. "They were quite fast with their new bikes right from the start. Everyone asked me what I thought of Toprak's brand change. It wasn't crazy for me. He is very talented and BMW is a good factory. They invest a lot of money to improve the bike and be competitive. I expect him to fight for the title with BMW in his first season. The same applies to Jonathan. And my new team-mate Nicolo Bulega will also be very fast. You could already see that in the first test, he also works very similarly to me."