Toprak's tyre damage: Pirelli provides the explanation

Up until the 16th of 22 laps, we saw a breathtaking battle between the two world champions Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the second main race in Most at the end of July. At the end of the almost 800 metre long start-finish straight, they fought a braking duel that set the pulse racing.

Then Toprak was suddenly catapulted off his works R1 in turn 3 for no apparent reason. He stood in the gravel with his hands up and wondered what had happened.



Later, the 27-year-old said that it was the rear tyre. A piece of rubber had broken off the edge of the tread on the left-hand side, causing the tyre to suddenly lose air and hurling Razgatlioglu into the sky a little later.

"I had already felt vibrations before that, but I thought it was normal," reflected the Turkish rider, who had the best chance of winning again after the sprint race in the morning. "I've never had a crash like that and I've never seen a tyre like that. I didn't know what was going on at first and thought the chain had jumped off. But when the marshals picked up the bike, I immediately saw that it was the tyre - it was badly damaged."

As a precaution, Pirelli had not brought the soft rear tyres to the Czech Republic to prevent such damage. "In the second Superbike race, there were three cases of blistering with the new C0567 rear tyre specification," said Pirelli race director Giorgio Barbier at the time. "With Rea, Gardner and Razgatlioglu. In the case of the first two, the blisters were extremely small and had no impact on performance or the race result, while in the case of Razgatlioglu the tyre had two more obvious blisters and the data shows a sudden loss of air from the tyre. Even if the Yamaha rider's race pace was extremely high and none of the other riders' tyres showed any signs of stress or wear, such occurrences should not happen, so we will carry out an in-depth laboratory analysis of the three tyres to find out what could have caused the blistering."

For Razgatlioglu, the issue of the crash was put to rest and the 39-time race winner immediately turned his attention to the future and put the incident to the back of his mind.

Pirelli also never commented on what the analysis of the rear tyre revealed. SPEEDWEEK.com therefore asked Giorgio Barbier.



"We found evidence of very high temperatures being generated in the compound surface," the Italian now explained. "This means that the tyre overheated during its use, similar to Phillip Island. We were aware of the character of the track, with the old layout, the very fast corners and the new tarmac. That's why we brought the Australia solution plus a new one. Personally, I think we all underestimated the characteristics of the track because the weather conditions were not stable until the second race. As a result, only a few teams kept an eye on the track with all its levels of difficulty and tried to push it to its limits to get the best result over the distance. We need to rethink the specification of Toprak's tyres, which were used by several other riders, and learn something from this experience - so that we can prepare something stronger for next year."