Andrea Iannone (Ducati) breathes a sigh of relief: "Free at last!"

16 December was a memorable day for Andrea Iannone, as it marked the last day of his doping ban, which he has been free of since Sunday. The Italian can now fully concentrate on his debut in the Superbike World Championship.

Because the banned substance drostanolone, an anabolic steroid, was detected in his urine sample from the Sepang GP on 3 November 2019, Andrea Iannone had been banned by the FIM since 17 December. The ban was for 18 months. It was only because the Italian went to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, where he lost with a bang, that the ban was extended to four years.

For an athlete, such a long ban normally means the end of their career, but Iannone kept fit and trained regularly on the race track. On 18 October, it became official that the 34-year-old will contest the 2024 Superbike World Championship with the Ducati team Go Eleven.

Although the doping ban did not end until 16 December 2023, Iannone made his debut on the Panigale V4R at the Jerez test on 31 October, but this was not a breach of the conditions, as a banned rider is allowed to return to training two months before the ban expires. The former MotoGP rider complied with this deadline.

Iannone has therefore been allowed to take part in races again since Sunday, but the Italian will have to wait until the season opener on Philipp Island on 23 February. "After four long and difficult years, I'm free again. Wish me luck," Iannone wrote with relief on social media.

The riding ability of the former Ducati and Aprilia works rider is undisputed. He won four times in the 125cc World Championship, eight times in Moto2 and once in MotoGP. Quite a few see him fighting for podium places in the second half of the season.